Tragic Loss: B-Tech Student's Untimely Death Sparks Campus Tensions

Prakriti Lamsal, a third-year B-Tech student at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology in India, allegedly died by suicide in her hostel. The incident led to tension among fellow Nepalese students. The university and police are addressing the situation while maintaining campus order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-02-2025 11:28 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 11:28 IST
  • India

A third-year B-Tech student from Nepal has reportedly died by suicide at a private engineering college hostel, local police confirmed on Monday.

The student, identified as Prakriti Lamsal, was studying at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT). A university spokesperson stated, "A Nepali student in their third year of B-Tech committed suicide at the hostel yesterday."

Following the tragedy, there was unrest among Nepalese students at KIIT. Administrators held talks with these students, eventually sending them home. Security measures have been heightened with two police platoons ensuring peace on campus. The police have secured the deceased's room, and the body remains in the mortuary pending her parents' arrival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

