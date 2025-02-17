Tragic Loss: B-Tech Student's Untimely Death Sparks Campus Tensions

A third-year B-Tech student from Nepal has reportedly died by suicide at a private engineering college hostel, local police confirmed on Monday.

The student, identified as Prakriti Lamsal, was studying at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT). A university spokesperson stated, "A Nepali student in their third year of B-Tech committed suicide at the hostel yesterday."

Following the tragedy, there was unrest among Nepalese students at KIIT. Administrators held talks with these students, eventually sending them home. Security measures have been heightened with two police platoons ensuring peace on campus. The police have secured the deceased's room, and the body remains in the mortuary pending her parents' arrival.

(With inputs from agencies.)