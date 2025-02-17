Union Minister L Murugan Accuses Tamil Nadu CM of Language Politics

In a sharp rebuke, Union Minister L Murugan on Monday accused Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin of diverting public attention through language politics, specifically relating to the National Education Policy (NEP). Murugan contended that people are not living in the 1960s, suggesting that this strategy had become outdated.

He criticized Stalin for his remarks on funds being withheld unless a three-language policy is adopted, affirming that no such denial of funds exists. Highlighting the state's initial agreement to NEP initiatives, Murugan noted the central government's commitment to cooperation, accusing the Tamil Nadu government of reneging on their agreement.

Addressing the NEP's goals, Murugan highlighted its potential to groom youth for global competition while emphasizing education in the mother tongue. The policy, he stated, evolved after extensive consultations. He also recounted a brief confrontation with local police, underscoring the tension surrounding his visit to a temple in Thiruparankundram.

