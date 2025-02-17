Left Menu

Union Minister L Murugan Accuses Tamil Nadu CM of Language Politics

Union Minister L Murugan criticized Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin for allegedly manipulating public attention with language politics related to the National Education Policy (NEP). Murugan emphasized that the central government has not withheld funds from Tamil Nadu and urged the state to support NEP initiatives for progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 17-02-2025 14:17 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 14:17 IST
Union Minister L Murugan Accuses Tamil Nadu CM of Language Politics
Union Minister L Murugan
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp rebuke, Union Minister L Murugan on Monday accused Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin of diverting public attention through language politics, specifically relating to the National Education Policy (NEP). Murugan contended that people are not living in the 1960s, suggesting that this strategy had become outdated.

He criticized Stalin for his remarks on funds being withheld unless a three-language policy is adopted, affirming that no such denial of funds exists. Highlighting the state's initial agreement to NEP initiatives, Murugan noted the central government's commitment to cooperation, accusing the Tamil Nadu government of reneging on their agreement.

Addressing the NEP's goals, Murugan highlighted its potential to groom youth for global competition while emphasizing education in the mother tongue. The policy, he stated, evolved after extensive consultations. He also recounted a brief confrontation with local police, underscoring the tension surrounding his visit to a temple in Thiruparankundram.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025