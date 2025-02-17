Political Language Clash: Tamil Nadu's Education Policy Debate

Union Minister L Murugan has launched a fierce critique against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, accusing him of distracting the public over the National Education Policy (NEP). Murugan dismissed claims that lack of adherence to the three-language policy would lead to a withdrawal of state funds.

He emphasized that Tamil Nadu initially agreed to implement initiatives such as PM Shri but later backtracked, which Murugan argues is misleading. Highlighting the NEP's benefits, Murugan asserted its importance in preparing youth for global competition and mentioned providing education in mother tongues as a key feature.

Murugan also addressed regional issues, arguing for the rightful Hindu ownership of Thiruparankundram hill, encouraging the state to resolve ongoing disputes. The Union Minister stood firm on his stance, emphasizing that the current generation is keen on development over linguistic politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)