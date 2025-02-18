Mamata Banerjee's Surprise Visit to South Kolkata School
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made an unannounced visit to a south Kolkata school to wish students luck for their Madhyamik examinations. She interacted with parents and advised school authorities on improvements. An examinee showed respect by touching her feet, highlighting the cultural nuances of the visit.
- Country:
- India
In an unexpected turn of events, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited United Missionary Girls High School in south Kolkata to extend her good wishes to students taking the Madhyamik examinations.
Pausing on her way to the state assembly, Banerjee engaged with parents waiting outside. She emphasized her hope for the students to succeed in their exams, stating, ''I want them to score good, I always want that.''
The Chief Minister also urged school officials to undertake beautification efforts for the institution, promising any necessary support. The scene took an emotional turn when an examinee paid his respects by touching Banerjee's feet, underscoring the deep-rooted cultural traditions still present in the educational landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Demands Forensic Report in Manipur Chief Minister's Audio Clip Scandal
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Visits Hospitalized Ayodhya Priest Mahant Satyendra Das
Uttarakhand Shines on National Games Stage as Chief Minister Dhami Inspires Athletes
Karnataka's Political Turmoil: Opposition Forecasts Chief Minister's Resignation Amid Internal Strife
Sikkim Chief Minister Debunks Darjeeling Merger Rumors Amid Autonomy Assurance