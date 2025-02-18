Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee's Surprise Visit to South Kolkata School

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made an unannounced visit to a south Kolkata school to wish students luck for their Madhyamik examinations. She interacted with parents and advised school authorities on improvements. An examinee showed respect by touching her feet, highlighting the cultural nuances of the visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-02-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 15:04 IST
Mamata Banerjee's Surprise Visit to South Kolkata School
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

In an unexpected turn of events, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited United Missionary Girls High School in south Kolkata to extend her good wishes to students taking the Madhyamik examinations.

Pausing on her way to the state assembly, Banerjee engaged with parents waiting outside. She emphasized her hope for the students to succeed in their exams, stating, ''I want them to score good, I always want that.''

The Chief Minister also urged school officials to undertake beautification efforts for the institution, promising any necessary support. The scene took an emotional turn when an examinee paid his respects by touching Banerjee's feet, underscoring the deep-rooted cultural traditions still present in the educational landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025