Tragedy at KIIT: Unveiling the Untold Story of a Nepali Student's Demise

The Odisha government has initiated a probe to uncover the circumstances leading to the alleged suicide of a 20-year-old Nepali student at KIIT hostel. A fact-finding committee, including top officials, has been formed to ensure a thorough investigation into the incident and subsequent actions by the university.

Following the student's death, unrest stirred on campus, with six individuals, including university directors, arrested. Reports confirmed that the institute's authorities did not promptly inform the state about the incident, eliciting responses from state and international stakeholders expressing concern for student safety.

The incident has sparked widespread protests and calls for justice, with demands for accountability and transparency from KIIT. The situation has also raised alarms in the Nepali government, impacting future educational exchanges, with significant attention from political parties demanding swift resolution and justice for the victim.

