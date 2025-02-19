Left Menu

Tripura Teachers Under Fire: Negligence in Duty Raises Alarms

In Tripura's Khowai and West Tripura districts, 20 school teachers, including a headmistress, face scrutiny for alleged negligence. During a surprise inspection, students were found unsupervised on the playground, and attendance records were manipulated. The Director of Elementary Education issued show cause notices demanding explanations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 19-02-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 15:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, at least 20 school teachers in Tripura's Khowai and West Tripura districts have been issued show cause notices for alleged negligence of duty, according to official sources. Those affected include a headmistress and multiple teachers in charge, found lax during a recent surprise inspection.

The notices, distributed on Monday by N C Sarma, Director of the Elementary Education department, revealed that teachers at Moharbari Senior Basic School and three other educators were caught 'resting' rather than performing their duties. Simultaneously, students were seen unwatched on the playground during school hours.

The investigation further disclosed that in Khowai district schools, 16 other teachers were absent without authorization, and attendance records were manipulated to align with mid-day meal reports. These findings prompted Director Sarma to demand explanations from implicated staff to justify their actions and avoid disciplinary measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

