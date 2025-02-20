Controversy Unfolds Over Draft UGC Regulations in Kerala

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has expressed strong objections to the draft UGC regulations of 2025, accusing them of undermining the authority of state governments in higher education. He warned that the draft effectively sidelines states from playing any significant role in the appointment of vice chancellors and academic staff.

Speaking at a National Convention on the draft regulations, which was attended by ministers from Telangana, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, Vijayan labeled the proposed changes as 'undemocratic and excessive.' The Chief Minister argued that the regulations could open the door to politically motivated selections, as they centralize power in the hands of Chancellors appointed by the central government.

Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu and Telangana Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka echoed these concerns, pointing out the risks posed to academic freedom and state autonomy. Bindu criticized the regulations for potentially compromising the quality of state universities, while Vikramarka highlighted the lack of state influence in university governance under the new guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)