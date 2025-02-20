Left Menu

UP Government to Unveil Free Scooty Scheme for Women Students

The UP government will introduce a scheme to provide free scooters to meritorious women students in the state, fulfilling a key 2022 election promise. The 2025-26 state budget allocates Rs 400 crore for this initiative, named after Maharani Laxmi Bai. The scheme aims to support women's education.

The Uttar Pradesh government is set to fulfill a significant 2022 election promise by introducing a scheme that offers free scooters to meritorious women students. Announced on Thursday, the initiative is a step towards enhancing women's educational opportunities in the state.

An initial funding allocation of Rs 400 crore has been earmarked in the 2025-26 budget for this program, according to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Finance Minister Suresh Khanna. The scheme is named after the revered freedom fighter, Maharani Laxmi Bai, symbolizing empowerment and strength.

Originally part of the BJP's Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra, the promise of providing free scooters was aimed at countering Congress's women-centric pre-election pledges. The move is poised to boost educational access and mobility for women students across Uttar Pradesh.

