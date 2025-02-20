Campus Clash: Arrests and Allegations Shake KIIT

In a significant development, five additional staff members of KIIT were apprehended on Thursday, further intensifying the ongoing situation at the institution. The arrests were made in connection with the assault on Nepalese students as they vacated their hostel rooms, following directions from the college authorities.

This brings the total number of arrests to 11, including an engineering student charged with abetting the suicide of a 20-year-old Nepalese woman found dead in her hostel room. Her death triggered protests from her fellow Nepalese students, demanding justice from the authorities.

The Infocity Police Station released a statement noting that the staff were caught on CCTV footage engaging in violent behavior towards the students on Monday, as they lagged in vacating their rooms. The accused have been brought before the court, which denied them bail, resulting in their remand for 14 days' custody. Two cases have been registered, highlighting the ongoing tension and legal proceedings surrounding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)