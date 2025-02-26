Controversy Over Holiday Changes in Kolkata Schools

In a recent development, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has been embroiled in controversy over changes made to the holiday schedule for its Hindi medium schools. The KMC was accused of political maneuvering by the opposition BJP after an alleged typographical error led to the cancellation of the Vishwakarma Puja holiday and an extension of the Eid ul Fitr holiday.

Following these alterations, a show-cause notice was issued by the municipal commissioner, prompting a revision of the memorandum. Criticism ensued, particularly from the BJP, which suggested that the ruling Trinamool Congress was engaging in appeasement practices.

The commissioner confirmed that the memorandum was published without prior approval from the appropriate authorities, and steps are being taken against the official involved. The KMC maintained that an accurate holiday list would soon be released, adhering to state guidelines.

