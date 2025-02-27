Explore Next-Gen Engineering: Join CEPT University's Cutting-Edge Technology Programs

CEPT University's Faculty of Technology is welcoming applications for its undergraduate and postgraduate programs in 2025. Established in 1982 and formerly known as the School of Building Science and Technology, the faculty emphasizes hands-on learning and problem-solving, tailored to meet the dynamic demands of disciplines like Civil Engineering, Geomatics, and Structural Engineering Design.

The programs offered include a five-year B.Tech in Civil Engineering and several two-year Master of Technology courses in Building Energy Performance, Construction Engineering and Management, Geomatics, and Structural Engineering Design. Each provides specialized knowledge, practical experience, and global career opportunities, equipping students for roles in infrastructure, project management, energy consulting, and research.

With a commitment to educational excellence, CEPT University offers scholarships to both merit-based candidates and female students. Recognized as a Centre of Excellence, the university aligns forward-thinking education with practical industry needs, enhancing career prospects for its graduates worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)