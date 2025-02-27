Left Menu

Founded in 1982, CEPT University's Faculty of Technology invites students to its UG and PG programs for 2025. Renowned for innovative pedagogy, it offers comprehensive civil engineering courses. With scholarships and opportunities for practical learning, it prepares graduates for successful careers in diverse fields such as construction and energy consulting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 27-02-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 17:08 IST
Explore Next-Gen Engineering: Join CEPT University's Cutting-Edge Technology Programs
CEPT University's Faculty of Technology is welcoming applications for its undergraduate and postgraduate programs in 2025. Established in 1982 and formerly known as the School of Building Science and Technology, the faculty emphasizes hands-on learning and problem-solving, tailored to meet the dynamic demands of disciplines like Civil Engineering, Geomatics, and Structural Engineering Design.

The programs offered include a five-year B.Tech in Civil Engineering and several two-year Master of Technology courses in Building Energy Performance, Construction Engineering and Management, Geomatics, and Structural Engineering Design. Each provides specialized knowledge, practical experience, and global career opportunities, equipping students for roles in infrastructure, project management, energy consulting, and research.

With a commitment to educational excellence, CEPT University offers scholarships to both merit-based candidates and female students. Recognized as a Centre of Excellence, the university aligns forward-thinking education with practical industry needs, enhancing career prospects for its graduates worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

