Innovative Online Punjabi Lessons Revolutionize Learning for Singapore's Sikh Community
The Singapore Sikh Education Foundation has developed an online Learning Management System using open-source platforms to teach Punjabi to around 500 students annually. By integrating Google Meet and gamified learning tools, the foundation enhances educational accessibility and engages students, supported by the Singapore Indian Development Association.
A Sikh education foundation in Singapore is leveraging technology to promote the Punjabi language through an online Learning Management System (LMS), utilizing open-source platforms.
The Singapore Sikh Education Foundation (SSEF) has successfully integrated Google Meet for synchronous lessons and gamified learning tools to enhance engagement for approximately 500 students annually. This initiative responds to the growing need for digital learning solutions, especially in the wake of the pandemic.
Support from the Singapore Indian Development Association and Sikh Welfare Council has been crucial for providing necessary digital resources, ensuring that students can learn effectively and flexibly. The SSEF's initiative underscores the importance of technology as a long-term tool in education, marking a pivotal step in the cultural and educational advancement within Singapore's Sikh community.
