US Political Tensions and Technology Policies Under Spotlight

Heading into the midterms, Republicans appear to have the upper hand with older voters, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll. This demographic is less likely swayed by cost-of-living issues central to Democratic campaigns and typically shows higher turnout during non-presidential election years.

In immigration news, the Trump administration reportedly is pressuring migrants, like the Vargas family, to abandon their deportation resistance. Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security allocated $1 billion via FEMA for infrastructure improvements in Georgia.

On the legal front, Apple succeeded in partially overturning a court order in its ongoing antitrust battle with Epic Games. However, the company still faces constraints related to promoting competition on its App Store. Concurrently, the Trump administration is pushing back against judicial decisions perceived as oppositional.