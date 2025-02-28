Minister Nkabane and SATVETSA Resolve Key Issues Affecting TVET Students

In a crucial meeting held at Mpumalanga University, Higher Education and Training Minister Dr. Nobuhle Nkabane engaged with the South African Technical Vocational Education and Training Student Association (SATVETSA) to address pressing concerns impacting Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) students. The discussions centered on student living allowances, the payment of outstanding allowances, accommodation fees, NSFAS appeals, and examination results, among other critical issues.

Key Resolutions from the Meeting:

1. Adjustment of TVET Student Living Allowances

One of the primary concerns raised was the disparity between TVET and university living allowances. It was resolved that measures will be implemented to establish parity between the two, ensuring that TVET students receive adequate financial support.

2. Payment of Outstanding 2024 Student Allowances

The meeting concluded that all outstanding 2024 student allowances will be fully processed and paid by 25 February 2025, alleviating financial strain on students awaiting their funds.

3. Payment of 2025 Student Allowances

The Minister assured students that allowances for the 2025 academic year will begin processing next week, subject to the timely submission of registration data from colleges.

4. Settlement of Student Accommodation Fees

Concerns over outstanding student accommodation payments were addressed, with a commitment that all unpaid accommodation fees will be cleared by 25 February 2025.

5. NSFAS Appeals Process

To expedite financial aid decisions, the meeting resolved that the NSFAS Appeals Committee will convene before 28 February 2025 to finalize all outstanding appeals, ensuring affected students receive their funding without further delay.

6. Release of Pending Examination Results

To prevent academic disruptions, a mop-up process for all pending examination results will be completed by 26 February 2025. Once finalized, the results will be submitted for approval by Umalusi by 28 February 2025.

7. Representation on the NSFAS Board

In a move to strengthen student representation, SATVETSA will nominate a candidate to represent the TVET sector on the NSFAS board, ensuring student voices are included in financial aid decision-making.

Minister’s Commitment to TVET Students

Minister Nkabane emphasized that these resolutions mark a significant step toward resolving systemic issues within the TVET sector. She reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to implementing these agreements without delay, in collaboration with SATVETSA and other stakeholders.

"The Ministry acknowledges students' frustrations and remains dedicated to fostering a functional, fair, and transparent TVET system. Regular progress updates will be provided to ensure that commitments made in this agreement translate into real, tangible improvements in the lives of TVET students," the Minister stated in an official release on Thursday.

The resolutions from this meeting signal a renewed commitment to ensuring financial stability, academic success, and overall well-being for TVET students across South Africa.