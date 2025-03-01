Tragedy Strikes: Student's Death Sheds Light on Tuition Center Brawl

A tragic incident unfolded in Kozhikode district as a Class 10 student succumbed to severe injuries following a clash at a tuition center. Muhammed Shahabas, 16, passed away early Saturday morning after being in the intensive care unit at Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital.

Police have detained five students in connection with the incident, and murder charges are imminent. The confrontation originated from a disagreement at a farewell party on February 23, escalating into violence later in the week.

Education Minister V Sivankutty has mandated a departmental inquiry, while the police continue their investigation. The Deputy Director of Education has also filed a preliminary report. The incident has sent shockwaves through the involved local schools and the wider community.

