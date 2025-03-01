Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Student's Death Sheds Light on Tuition Center Brawl

A 16-year-old Class 10 student, Muhammed Shahabas, died after suffering severe head injuries in a student clash near a private tuition center. Five students are in custody, facing murder charges. Authorities have launched a departmental inquiry and the police are investigating the incident, which stemmed from a party dispute.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 01-03-2025 09:32 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 09:32 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Student's Death Sheds Light on Tuition Center Brawl
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Kozhikode district as a Class 10 student succumbed to severe injuries following a clash at a tuition center. Muhammed Shahabas, 16, passed away early Saturday morning after being in the intensive care unit at Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital.

Police have detained five students in connection with the incident, and murder charges are imminent. The confrontation originated from a disagreement at a farewell party on February 23, escalating into violence later in the week.

Education Minister V Sivankutty has mandated a departmental inquiry, while the police continue their investigation. The Deputy Director of Education has also filed a preliminary report. The incident has sent shockwaves through the involved local schools and the wider community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025