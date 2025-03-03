Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Exams Kick Off with Governor's Best Wishes

The Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Board exam commenced on Monday, with over eight lakh students attending across 3,316 centers statewide. The exams will conclude by March 25, officials confirmed.

Governor R N Ravi extended his best wishes to all students, advising them to approach the exams calmly and confidently. "Read each question carefully, and begin with the ones that seem easiest," he said, adding a reminder to parents and teachers to provide emotional support to students.

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi met with students in Nagapattinam, encouraging them to tackle the exams joyfully. The Class 11 exams are set for March 5 to 27, while the tenth standard exams begin on March 28.

