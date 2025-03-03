Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Exams Kick Off with Governor's Best Wishes

The Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Board exam began on Monday with over eight lakh students participating. Scheduled to run until March 25, Governor R N Ravi and School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi extended their best wishes to students, urging calmness and confidence. Class 11 exams start March 5, with tenth standard exams following on March 28.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 03-03-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 13:01 IST
Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Exams Kick Off with Governor's Best Wishes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Board exam commenced on Monday, with over eight lakh students attending across 3,316 centers statewide. The exams will conclude by March 25, officials confirmed.

Governor R N Ravi extended his best wishes to all students, advising them to approach the exams calmly and confidently. "Read each question carefully, and begin with the ones that seem easiest," he said, adding a reminder to parents and teachers to provide emotional support to students.

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi met with students in Nagapattinam, encouraging them to tackle the exams joyfully. The Class 11 exams are set for March 5 to 27, while the tenth standard exams begin on March 28.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025