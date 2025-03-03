Delhi High Court Advocates Regulated Smartphone Use in Schools

The Delhi High Court has ruled against an outright ban on smartphones for school students, describing it as 'undesirable and unworkable'. Instead, the court suggested a regulated and monitored approach.

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani issued guidelines to balance the positive and negative effects of smartphone use, urging education on responsible use and digital manners.

The policy, requiring consultation with parents and experts, calls for safekeeping of phones and transparency in consequences for misuse, emphasizing the need for continual revisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)