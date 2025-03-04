Empowering Women Leaders: IIM Kozhikode's Programme Revolution

The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK) has unveiled its latest initiative to bolster women's leadership in corporate India. In collaboration with Emeritus, IIMK introduces a special Women's Leadership Programme, aligned with International Women's Day, offering unique enrolment perks through March 14, 2025.

This 10-month programme is tailored to address the disparities highlighted in the Mind the Gender Gap Report by the CFA Institute, demonstrating a significant underrepresentation of women in key managerial positions. Less than 20% of women occupy workforce seats, and they hold just over 10% of managerial roles, underscoring the necessity for this tailored intervention.

Professor Debashis Chatterjee, Director of IIM Kozhikode, emphasized that leadership transcends opportunism, relying heavily on preparedness, while Emeritus VP Avnish Singhal outlined the program's commitment to prepare women for leadership excellence. Offering immersive experiences, dynamic coaching, and more, this initiative aims to strategically fortify women's presence in leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)