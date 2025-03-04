Uttar Pradesh's Commitment to Enhancing School Education

The Uttar Pradesh government has made a firm statement that no operational primary schools, except those deemed dilapidated, will be closed, countering concerns raised about school shutdowns and teacher availability.

Addressing the Assembly, Sandeep Singh, Minister of State for Basic Education, highlighted initiatives to enhance education by establishing world-class schools through the CM Model Composite School project in 57 districts.

Emphasizing teacher availability, Singh assured that while some schools face teacher shortages, an adjustment process is underway, albeit temporarily halted by court proceedings. Additionally, the government is enhancing teacher training with digital platforms, promoting digital literacy through smart classrooms equipped with tablets.

