Kerala's Legal Services Authority Advocates for Robust Anti-Ragging Measures
The Kerala High Court has been urged by the state's legal services authority, KeLSA, to enhance anti-ragging laws in educational institutions. Despite existing regulations, incidents persist, highlighting enforcement gaps. KeLSA suggests a strong monitoring framework and public awareness campaigns to ensure systemic adherence and address ragging effectively.
The Kerala High Court has been called upon to take decisive action against ragging in educational institutions. The plea, presented by the state's legal services authority, KeLSA, emphasizes the urgent need for stricter enforcement and monitoring of anti-ragging measures.
Despite existing laws and judicial directives, incidents of ragging continue, indicating significant enforcement gaps. KeLSA highlights recent cases, including serious incidents across various districts, underscoring the fragility of current preventive frameworks.
In response, KeLSA advocates for the establishment of state and district-level monitoring committees, encompassing government representatives, legal entities, and civil society members. These committees would enforce strict compliance with anti-ragging guidelines, with an emphasis on accountability and regular progress reporting from educational institutions.
