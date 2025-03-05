China's Economic Ambition: Aiming for 5% Growth
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 05-03-2025 09:41 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 09:41 IST
- Country:
- China
China remains optimistic about reaching its economic growth target of approximately 5% for the current year, as expressed by Shen Danyang, director of the State Council Research Office, during a recent press conference.
Shen emphasized that strong macro policy measures are in place to bolster the nation's economic progress, yet acknowledged that reaching the target will require significant effort.
Despite the challenges, China is fully committed to pursuing this goal with determination and strategic planning.
(With inputs from agencies.)
