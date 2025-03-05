Left Menu

China's Economic Ambition: Aiming for 5% Growth

China is committed to achieving an economic growth target of around 5% this year. Despite the challenges, robust macro policy measures will be implemented to support this goal, according to Shen Danyang, director of the State Council Research Office.

  • China

China remains optimistic about reaching its economic growth target of approximately 5% for the current year, as expressed by Shen Danyang, director of the State Council Research Office, during a recent press conference.

Shen emphasized that strong macro policy measures are in place to bolster the nation's economic progress, yet acknowledged that reaching the target will require significant effort.

Despite the challenges, China is fully committed to pursuing this goal with determination and strategic planning.

