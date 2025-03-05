Left Menu

JECRC: Shaping Future Leaders with Record Placements

JECRC celebrates 25 years of academic success with outstanding placements. Recording 2,046 placements from top corporates, including Amazon and Fortune 500 companies, JECRC excels in preparing students. The institution's innovation, entrepreneurship ecosystem, and coding culture are key drivers in attracting global recruiters and fostering tech-ready graduates.

Jaipur | Updated: 05-03-2025 17:12 IST
  • India

Celebrating 25 years of academic excellence, JECRC has marked a remarkable milestone in its placement records, reinforcing its position as a top recruitment hub in North India. With a vibrant student base of 22,000 across its campuses, JECRC has become a premier destination for leading recruiters in search of industry-ready talent.

As of February 20, 2025, JECRC campuses reported an impressive 2,046 placements from 131 major corporates. The highest package was an astounding INR 33 LPA offered by Amazon, while the average package reached INR 6 LPA. This achievement underscores the exceptional talent nurtured by JECRC, with 876 students securing offers above INR 7 LPA.

Notably, global IT giants such as LTI Mindtree, Accenture, and Capgemini extended 748 offers, reflecting their strong trust in JECRC graduates. Meanwhile, Fortune 500 companies contributed to 825 offers, solidifying the institution's status as a top hiring destination.

