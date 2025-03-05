JECRC: Shaping Future Leaders with Record Placements

Celebrating 25 years of academic excellence, JECRC has marked a remarkable milestone in its placement records, reinforcing its position as a top recruitment hub in North India. With a vibrant student base of 22,000 across its campuses, JECRC has become a premier destination for leading recruiters in search of industry-ready talent.

As of February 20, 2025, JECRC campuses reported an impressive 2,046 placements from 131 major corporates. The highest package was an astounding INR 33 LPA offered by Amazon, while the average package reached INR 6 LPA. This achievement underscores the exceptional talent nurtured by JECRC, with 876 students securing offers above INR 7 LPA.

Notably, global IT giants such as LTI Mindtree, Accenture, and Capgemini extended 748 offers, reflecting their strong trust in JECRC graduates. Meanwhile, Fortune 500 companies contributed to 825 offers, solidifying the institution's status as a top hiring destination.

