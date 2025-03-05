NATO's Strategic Meeting: A New Era for Germany

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte is scheduled for a pivotal meeting with Germany's chancellor-designate Friedrich Merz on Wednesday afternoon, according to a NATO spokesperson's statement on X.

Tuesday marked a significant step for Merz's conservatives and the Social Democrats, as they reached an agreement to form a new German government. A 500 billion euro infrastructure fund is set to be created, alongside a major revision of borrowing rules, in a decisive move to rejuvenate military funding and combat economic stagnation in Europe's leading economy.

This financial initiative signals a fundamental shift in fiscal policy, expected to both enhance Germany's defense capabilities and stimulate overall economic growth. The currency exchange stands at $1 equaling 0.9340 euros.

(With inputs from agencies.)