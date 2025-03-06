Gender Sensitisation: Cambridge Schools Lead the Way

As traditional gender roles are being rapidly redefined, conversation around gender sensitisation becomes critical. Cambridge Schools are stepping up to the challenge, introducing initiatives that encourage inclusivity and respect among their students, teachers, and parents.

Why is gender sensitisation crucial? As the world evolves, traditional ideas of gendered expression are gradually fading. For instance, the long-held notion of men being breadwinners and women being homemakers is changing. Today, we see an increasing number of women pursuing their desired careers while many men are choosing to stay at home. " What was once dictated by societal norms – like who could wear makeup, rings, or vibrant accessories – is now shaped by personal creativity, and is no longer confined to one gender. Instead, they serve as tools for individual expression", said Pallack Bhutani, Manager of Counselling and Mental Health, Cambridge Schools. This shift is also reflected in the career aspirations of school-going children, indicated Variddhi Gupta, who leads the career guidance program at the group of schools. "Until a few years back, a few career options like teaching, govt. jobs were more popular among girls, while those such as engineering, law, medicine and business were more common among the boys. It is good to see that both girls and boys are now equally enthusiastic about diverse career options, whether in research, data science, sports,music, or entrepreneurship", Gupta said. "However, parents and teachers sometimes remain unknowingly stuck on the older patterns of thinking", said Vineet Tripathi, counselling psychologist who is one of the trainers for the gender sensitisation workshops at the Cambridge Schools. Moving with the times Recognising these shifts and the need to be sensitive, the Cambridge Schools have introduced a stakeholders' program on gender sensitisation. "We at Cambridge Schools want our students, teachers, and parents to match pace with the rapidly progressing world. The aim is to promote inclusivity in the classroom and make each person feel appreciated for who they are. Therefore, we roped in experts to talk to our teachers, parents, and students about being gender sensitive", shared Jyoti Joshi, Officiating Principal, Cambridge School, Noida. Some of the objectives of the program are – • Helping teachers recognise and address gender biases in their teaching practices • Promoting an inclusive and respectful school environment • Equipping teachers with the knowledge and skills to foster gender sensitivity within the classroom • Raising awareness among parents about the importance of gender sensitivity at home • Disseminating awareness about gender equality and respect for all genders among adolescents The workshops include conversation about some important gender terminologies, the difference between "sex" and "gender", key aspects of gender bias, and how to include neutrality in classroom teaching, parenting, and interactions with peers. "This stakeholders' program is currently in its first leg, and we are aiming at running it extensively through the year", Joshi added. Much-needed effort, say affiliates This initiative of the Cambridge Schools is gaining much appreciation from the people involved in the program. "As educators, it is important for us to recognise how our words and actions impact students. By staying sensitive and aware, we can connect better with our students and also keep a progressive mindset as individuals", said Ashima Mehta, TGT Maths at Cambridge School, Srinivaspuri. "By reflecting on their own beliefs and attitudes, teachers and parents can play a key role in cultivating a supportive atmosphere", Bhutani remarked.

Dr. Sakshi Mehrotra, psychologist and trainer who has collaborated with the Cambridge Schools to implement this programme, lauds the effort."Bringing this topic to the forefront is a pioneering effort that a lot of educational institutions can emulate.The programme has the potential to create equitable environments where teachers, students, and parents genuinely regard each other and thrive", she said. "We want the newer generations to have an open mind and desist from judging people for their personal choices. Initiatives like these trainings on gender sensitisation that the Cambridge Schools are organising are thus, the need of the hour", added Tripathi.

(Disclaimer: The above content is a press release and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)