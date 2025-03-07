Left Menu

Odisha Government's Action Plan After Nepalese Student's Death at KIIT University

After a Nepalese student at KIIT University died, Odisha's government initiated a committee to protect students' interests and ensure an academic environment. The Higher Education Minister shared actions taken, including summoning institute officials and setting up a 24/7 helpdesk for Nepalese students' safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 07-03-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 15:58 IST
Odisha Government's Action Plan After Nepalese Student's Death at KIIT University
Following the death of a Nepalese student at KIIT University, the Odisha government has mobilized steps to protect students' interests and maintain an academic atmosphere. On Friday, Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj addressed the assembly regarding the ongoing investigation and measures being implemented.

Minister Suraj announced that a committee of professors from Utkal University and Rama Devi Women's University will monitor the academic environment at KIIT University. They'll conduct fortnightly visits for three months. Additionally, a high-level investigation led by the additional chief secretary aims to uncover facts related to the incident.

Efforts have been made to ensure the wellbeing of Nepalese students, with a 24/7 helpdesk established for their safe return. The situation escalated after allegations of mistreatment and eviction threats towards Nepalese students surfaced, prompting the government to act decisively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

