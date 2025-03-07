Controversy as Jamia University Excludes Thiruvananthapuram from Entrance Test Centres

In a surprising move, Jamia Millia Islamia University has reportedly removed Thiruvananthapuram from its list of entrance test centres, sparking questions among stakeholders.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor expressed his dismay over the decision, highlighting it as the sole centre for students in South India. Meanwhile, two new centres have been established in northern and central regions.

Despite Tharoor's concerns about potential discrimination against southern students, the university has yet to issue an official statement explaining their decision.

