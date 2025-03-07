Controversy as Jamia University Excludes Thiruvananthapuram from Entrance Test Centres
Shashi Tharoor questions Jamia Millia Islamia University's removal of Thiruvananthapuram, the only south Indian entrance test centre, raising concerns about the university's accessibility to southern students.
In a surprising move, Jamia Millia Islamia University has reportedly removed Thiruvananthapuram from its list of entrance test centres, sparking questions among stakeholders.
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor expressed his dismay over the decision, highlighting it as the sole centre for students in South India. Meanwhile, two new centres have been established in northern and central regions.
Despite Tharoor's concerns about potential discrimination against southern students, the university has yet to issue an official statement explaining their decision.
