Left Menu

Controversy as Jamia University Excludes Thiruvananthapuram from Entrance Test Centres

Shashi Tharoor questions Jamia Millia Islamia University's removal of Thiruvananthapuram, the only south Indian entrance test centre, raising concerns about the university's accessibility to southern students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 20:46 IST
Controversy as Jamia University Excludes Thiruvananthapuram from Entrance Test Centres
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising move, Jamia Millia Islamia University has reportedly removed Thiruvananthapuram from its list of entrance test centres, sparking questions among stakeholders.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor expressed his dismay over the decision, highlighting it as the sole centre for students in South India. Meanwhile, two new centres have been established in northern and central regions.

Despite Tharoor's concerns about potential discrimination against southern students, the university has yet to issue an official statement explaining their decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing in Hot Water: Class Action Suit Allowed to Proceed

Boeing in Hot Water: Class Action Suit Allowed to Proceed

 Global
2
Boeing Faces Class Action Over Safety Concerns

Boeing Faces Class Action Over Safety Concerns

 Global
3
France's Strategic Withdrawal from Senegal: A New Chapter in West Africa

France's Strategic Withdrawal from Senegal: A New Chapter in West Africa

 Senegal
4
Google's Antitrust Battle: A Tug of War Over AI Investments

Google's Antitrust Battle: A Tug of War Over AI Investments

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Carbon Crediting with MRV: A Path to Transparent Climate Finance

From compliance to impact: The evolution of CSR in India’s tech industry

Harnessing smart technologies for efficient, sustainable and resilient food production systems

Virtuous AI? A new framework for ethical and intelligent machines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025