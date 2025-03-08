Punjab's Educational Revolution: Principals Embark on Singapore Training

In a landmark move for Punjab's educational system, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced the dispatch of the seventh group of 36 school principals to Singapore for advanced training. This is a part of the state government's ongoing efforts to revolutionize education quality.

Mann emphasized the importance of this initiative in uplifting the admission rates in government schools, calling it a 'red-letter day' for Punjab. The government's strategic focus has been on deploying well-trained personnel to boost overall educational standards across the state.

With the majority of these principals being women, this initiative coincided with International Women's Day, further underlining the significance of women's roles in this educational leap. Mann also extended good wishes to India's cricket team for an upcoming championship, reflecting a diverse focus on both sports and education.

