Punjab's Educational Revolution: Principals Embark on Singapore Training

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced the departure of the seventh group of school principals to Singapore for training, marking a milestone for state education. This initiative, focusing on enhancing teaching quality, largely includes women and highlights the state's commitment to educational reform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-03-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 19:40 IST
In a landmark move for Punjab's educational system, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced the dispatch of the seventh group of 36 school principals to Singapore for advanced training. This is a part of the state government's ongoing efforts to revolutionize education quality.

Mann emphasized the importance of this initiative in uplifting the admission rates in government schools, calling it a 'red-letter day' for Punjab. The government's strategic focus has been on deploying well-trained personnel to boost overall educational standards across the state.

With the majority of these principals being women, this initiative coincided with International Women's Day, further underlining the significance of women's roles in this educational leap. Mann also extended good wishes to India's cricket team for an upcoming championship, reflecting a diverse focus on both sports and education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

