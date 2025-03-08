Left Menu

Campus Clash: Jadavpur University Students Demand Action

Jadavpur University Teachers Association has urged protesting students to reconsider boycotting classes after an incident involving West Bengal Education Minister's car injuring peers. The vice-chancellor seeks normalcy for academic activities. However, there is support for withdrawal of police cases against students connected to the incident.

Updated: 08-03-2025 19:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Jadavpur University's campus tensions escalated as the Teachers Association urged protesting students to rethink their decision to boycott classes. The call came in response to an incident where the car of West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu injured a student during a demonstration.

Interim Vice-Chancellor Bhaskar Gupta emphasized the need for dialogue to restore academic and administrative normalcy. Despite Gupta's hospitalization since March 5, he advocated for democracy and peaceful resolutions, urging students to desist disrupting academic activities.

Supporting the students' demands for withdrawing 'false cases,' the Teachers Association highlighted the importance of harmonious student-teacher relations. The students threaten an administrative shutdown if authority figures don't engage with them post-incident, pressing for dialogue on pending student union polls and other issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

