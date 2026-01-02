Ukraine Defends Targeting Military Sites Amid Drone Strike Controversy
A Ukrainian military spokesperson asserted that Ukrainian forces strike only Russian military and energy sites. The statement came following claims of a drone strike on a hotel in the Russian-occupied Kherson region. Ukraine insists all attacks comply with international humanitarian law.
The Ukrainian military has reaffirmed its commitment to targeting only Russian military and energy sites amid reports of a drone strike on a hotel in the Russian-occupied Kherson region.
A spokesperson from the General Staff told Interfax Ukraine news agency that all Ukrainian military operations are in line with international humanitarian law.
The spokesperson emphasized that the attack, which has generated significant controversy, was aimed solely at legitimate military targets, and all Ukrainian strikes are publicly documented on official social media platforms.
