Tragedy in Crans-Montana: New Year's Eve Fire Devastates Swiss Ski Resort

A tragic fire broke out during a New Year's Eve party at the Le Constellation bar in the Swiss resort town of Crans-Montana, killing around 40 people and injuring 115, officials confirmed on Thursday.

Swiss President Guy Parmelin described the incident as one of the country's worst tragedies, with most victims being young partygoers.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the blaze, initially reported as an explosion. Meanwhile, identification efforts are ongoing as many bodies were severely burned, complicating the process.

(With inputs from agencies.)