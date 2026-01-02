Tragedy in Crans-Montana: New Year's Eve Fire Devastates Swiss Ski Resort
A fire during a New Year's Eve party at a bar in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, resulted in approximately 40 deaths and injured 115 people. The fire, initially reported as an explosion, is still under investigation. The victims were mostly young and from various countries.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2026 01:36 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 01:36 IST
A tragic fire broke out during a New Year's Eve party at the Le Constellation bar in the Swiss resort town of Crans-Montana, killing around 40 people and injuring 115, officials confirmed on Thursday.
Swiss President Guy Parmelin described the incident as one of the country's worst tragedies, with most victims being young partygoers.
Authorities are investigating the cause of the blaze, initially reported as an explosion. Meanwhile, identification efforts are ongoing as many bodies were severely burned, complicating the process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
New Year Tragedy: Fire Ravages Popular Swiss Resort Bar
Tragedy Strikes Swiss Ski Resort: Global Leaders Respond
New Year Tragedy: Multiple Lives Lost in Madhya Pradesh Road Accidents
Tragedy at New Year's Eve Celebration: Fire Rocks Swiss Ski Resort
Gambia Boat Tragedy: A Grim Reminder of Deadly Migration Routes