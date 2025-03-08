Punjab Unveils Brainstorming Centers to Propel Student Innovation

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has announced the creation of "brainstorming centres" in Amritsar and Mohali aimed at harnessing students' business ideas. These centers are designed to emulate Munich's successful 'Speakers' Platform'. The initiative builds on the state's existing 'Business Blasters' program, which has distributed Rs 11 crore to students for innovative ideas.

During a public address, Mann stressed the importance of technology integration, noting that Punjab is embracing artificial intelligence across sectors like policing and agriculture to boost efficiency. The move represents the state's commitment to becoming a leader in technological innovation and skill development.

Celebrating International Women's Day, Mann praised women's contributions to society and announced initiatives enhancing their roles in governance. With female appointments to key governmental positions, Punjab is making strides towards gender equality. Mann also revealed plans for Punjab to be the first Indian state to recruit women as fire-fighting staff.

