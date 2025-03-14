G7 Foreign Ministers Demand Accountability for Syrian Coastal Violence
The G7 foreign ministers have denounced the civilian killings in Syria's coastal regions, urging accountability for those involved. A draft statement highlights their strong condemnation of recent violence and calls for civilian protection and justice, subject to final ministerial approval.
The Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers have issued a stern denunciation of the civilian killings occurring in Syria's coastal areas. The ministers are urging for the perpetrators to be held accountable, according to a draft statement procured by Reuters.
The statement strongly condemns the recent surge in violence in these coastal regions of Syria, emphasizing the necessity of safeguarding civilians. The draft is undergoing review and awaits approval from the foreign ministers.
The ministers are calling for immediate international action to ensure justice for the atrocities committed, highlighting their firm stance against the violence and on the importance of accountability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
