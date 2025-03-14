G7 Foreign Ministers Demand Accountability for Syrian Coastal Violence

The Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers have issued a stern denunciation of the civilian killings occurring in Syria's coastal areas. The ministers are urging for the perpetrators to be held accountable, according to a draft statement procured by Reuters.

The statement strongly condemns the recent surge in violence in these coastal regions of Syria, emphasizing the necessity of safeguarding civilians. The draft is undergoing review and awaits approval from the foreign ministers.

The ministers are calling for immediate international action to ensure justice for the atrocities committed, highlighting their firm stance against the violence and on the importance of accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)