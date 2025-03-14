U.S. Education Department Investigates Universities for Race-Based Programs

The U.S. Department of Education announced on Friday that its office for civil rights is probing 45 universities. The investigation is based on allegations that the universities participated in programs setting eligibility criteria based on race.

Since Donald Trump returned to office, his administration has aimed to curtail initiatives supporting individuals based on race, gender, or ethnicity. This latest investigation follows accusations that the schools sought to increase diversity in their business programs, potentially violating a 1964 civil rights law.

According to the administration, these programs, aimed at increasing diversity, allegedly discriminate against white Americans. In related actions, the Trump administration recently canceled $400 million in federal funding to Columbia University over what it termed inadequate responses to anti-Semitism.

