Empowering Future with Adventure: Kerala's 'Earn While You Learn' Initiative

The Kerala Institute of Tourism and Travel Studies offers a one-week training program under the 'Earn While You Learn' scheme, equipping 18 students with tourism skills. Students gain confidence and job prospects in adventure tourism. The program fills a gap in trained professionals, promoting opportunities in Kerala's growing tourism sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 16-03-2025 11:38 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 11:38 IST
In a bid to harness the burgeoning potential of adventure tourism, the Kerala Institute of Tourism and Travel Studies (KITTS) has launched an insightful training program under the 'Earn While You Learn' scheme.

The initiative allows 18 students, including John Nikesh of Government College, Munnar, to undertake a week-long course in adventure tourism, enhancing their employment prospects and providing hands-on experience.

With Kerala's adventure tourism witnessing substantial growth, experts highlight the pressing need for trained professionals to cater to the industry's demands. The program aims to empower students from diverse backgrounds to explore employment opportunities while pursuing their academics, filling a significant gap in the sector's workforce.

(With inputs from agencies.)

