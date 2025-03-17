Call for Official Recognition of Indian Sign Language to Aid Deaf Students
The Indian Sign Language should be officially recognized to reduce the dropout rate of deaf students, says a University of Cambridge study. It criticizes the current reliance on oralism and highlights the need for more specialist schools and teacher training. Official recognition would enhance government support and improve educational outcomes.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Sign Language should be recognized as an official language to decrease the dropout rate among deaf students, a University of Cambridge study recommends. The study revealed that over 19% of India's deaf children were out of school in 2014, primarily due to the lack of sign language education.
Mainstream schools in India often shun sign language, favoring 'oralism'—a criticized method involving speech and lip-reading. According to study author Abhimanyu Sharma, recognition of sign language could significantly enhance educational opportunities and social inclusion for deaf students.
Sharma calls for constitutional recognition for Indian Sign Language and increased investment in educational resources for deaf students. He also highlights the need for more interpreter programs and urges the government to address the biases against sign language and improve teacher training.
(With inputs from agencies.)
