USTM Chancellor's Bail Rejected Amid Exam Fraud Controversy

The Sonitpur district court denied bail for USTM Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque, accused of allowing exam misconduct. Hoque has been linked to multiple cases across Assam, with accusations extending to fraudulently obtained documents. Despite some bail grants by the Gauhati High Court, his arrest for various charges persists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tezpur | Updated: 18-03-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 20:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Sonitpur district court has denied the bail application of Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor of the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM), who is at the heart of a significant education-related controversy in Assam.

Hoque, accused of promising unfair means to students in exams, remains in custody following the court's decision. The judicial magistrate rejected the plea after hearing arguments from both the prosecution and defense.

Hoque's legal troubles span multiple cases, with allegations of fraudulent activities and misconduct in exam practices. Despite securing bail in some instances from the Gauhati High Court, the Chancellor continues to face arrest in other related charges, underlining ongoing scrutiny over educational integrity in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

