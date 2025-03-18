Jammu and Kashmir Proposes Honorarium Hike for Cluster Resource Coordinators
The Jammu and Kashmir government has proposed increasing the honorarium for cluster resource coordinators to Rs 30,000 per month. The proposal was discussed in the assembly, addressing staffing shortages and enhancing vocational education programs. Pending approval from the Union ministry, the hike will be effective from the 2025-26 fiscal year.
The Jammu and Kashmir government has submitted a proposal to the Center to increase the monthly honorarium for cluster resource coordinators (CRCs) to Rs 30,000, as announced in the assembly session. This move aims to address staffing shortages in schools across the region.
The announcement was made by the Minister of Agriculture Production, Javed Dar, who spoke on behalf of the education minister. He highlighted the successful implementation of vocational and skill education in 1,350 schools, emphasizing the state's commitment to improving educational resources.
Currently, 1,496 CRCs are hired with a monthly honorarium of Rs 25,000, a figure expected to rise with Union ministry approval. Efforts to tackle staffing deficiencies in the Chenani constituency, along with vocational training initiatives, were discussed, aiming for a resolved educational framework.
