Left Menu

Brazil Unveils Tax Overhaul to Exempt Lower Incomes Amid Fiscal Concerns

Brazil introduced a plan exempting earners of up to 5,000 reais monthly from income tax, offset by new taxes on high earners and overseas revenue. President Lula's proposal aims for fiscal neutrality while promoting tax fairness. The bill needs Congress approval by 2026 to implement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 22:40 IST
Brazil Unveils Tax Overhaul to Exempt Lower Incomes Amid Fiscal Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, Brazil's government revealed a strategic tax plan aimed at exempting individuals earning up to 5,000 reais per month from income tax. This initiative, long in the making, intends to bridge the revenue gap through the introduction of new taxes on high earners and profits sent abroad.

This proposal is a critical component of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's efforts to restore his waning popularity amid slipping approval ratings. The administration assures that the plan will remain fiscally neutral. At an event, President Lula emphasized the goal of tax justice, with the bill potentially taking full effect in 2026, pending Congressional approval.

The government estimates that this measure could raise revenues by approximately 34 billion reais per year. The introduction of a graduated tax rate affecting high-income individuals is expected, alongside the 10% tax on overseas profits. Despite its potential, the proposal initially generated market apprehension due to fiscal concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

Breakthrough innovations in drug delivery: How advanced materials are shaping future of medicine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025