GTTC and NIELIT Join Forces for Advanced Tech Training

The Government Tool & Training Centre (GTTC) has inked a significant partnership with the National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT) to create an extension center on its campus. This move marks a pivotal step in modernizing skill development in emerging tech fields, officials announced on Wednesday.

According to the agreement, the collaboration aims to introduce advanced training programs in areas such as Artificial Intelligence, the Internet of Things, data analytics, and electronics. This initiative especially targets students from marginalized communities in both urban and rural settings, offering them exposure to cutting-edge technologies.

Karnataka's Minister for Skill Development and Medical Education, Sharan Prakash Patil, hailed the initiative as strategic. He highlighted its role in bolstering skill programs in electronics and IT-ITES sectors, anticipating that it will close the skills gap and enhance student employability through industry-relevant training.

(With inputs from agencies.)