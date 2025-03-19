Left Menu

Odisha Schools Reschedule Timings Amid Heatwave Alert

The Odisha government has announced morning school classes from April 2 due to rising heatwave conditions. With temperatures climbing, precautions are underway including early school hours, improved water facilities, and minimized power cuts to curb sunstroke deaths and manage the heat's impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 19-03-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 21:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In response to escalating heatwave conditions, the Odisha government proclaimed that all schools will hold morning classes starting April 2. This decision, disclosed by Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari, comes as the state witnesses unprecedentedly high temperatures even before the typical summer season.

Pujari emphasized the pressing climate crisis, reporting that several districts, including Boudh and Sambalpur, are experiencing intense heat and advising appropriate measures in coastal regions facing humid conditions. Key steps involve district collectors taking immediate local action, ensuring water facilities, and regulating electricity supplies to prevent sunstroke incidents.

With Bolangir recently reaching a scorching 41.1 degrees Celsius, IMD forecasts severe weather, issuing orange and yellow warnings for several districts. This advisory stresses impending thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds, underscoring the urgency of governmental and public preparedness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

