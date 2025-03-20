Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

In a decisive political move, President Donald Trump announced plans to dismantle the Department of Education through an executive order. The proposal aligns with one of his key campaign promises and faces legal challenges from Democratic state attorneys general seeking to block the department's closure.

The order, as seen in a White House summary, directs Education Secretary Linda McMahon to facilitate the department's shutdown and transition education authority back to the states. Trump argues that federal control has failed, yet requires congressional approval to eliminate the agency, making it a challenging proposition.

Opposition is strong, citing concerns over the potential disruption of educational funding and assistance programs. The lawsuit argues that job cuts hinder the department's ability to perform essential functions. It also highlights the constitutional question of Congress's authority versus executive action.

(With inputs from agencies.)