Youth Unemployment Rises in Chinese Cities
Youth unemployment in Chinese cities increased for a second consecutive month in February, reaching a two-year high. The jobless rate for 16-to-24-year-olds, excluding students, climbed to 16.9% from January's 16.1%, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 20-03-2025 09:01 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 09:01 IST
Youth unemployment in China's urban areas has reached a concerning peak, marking the second month of consecutive increase. In February, the jobless rate for 16-to-24-year-olds not enrolled in schools surged to a striking 16.9%.
The statistics, confirmed by the National Bureau of Statistics, indicate a notable rise from January's rate of 16.1%.
This worrying trend raises questions about the effectiveness of current employment policies and the economic conditions impacting young job seekers in the region.
