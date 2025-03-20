Youth Unemployment Rises in Chinese Cities

Youth unemployment in China's urban areas has reached a concerning peak, marking the second month of consecutive increase. In February, the jobless rate for 16-to-24-year-olds not enrolled in schools surged to a striking 16.9%.

The statistics, confirmed by the National Bureau of Statistics, indicate a notable rise from January's rate of 16.1%.

This worrying trend raises questions about the effectiveness of current employment policies and the economic conditions impacting young job seekers in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)