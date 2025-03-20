Left Menu

UNHCR's Battle Against Brutal Funding Cuts: A Looming Crisis for Millions

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, warns that drastic funding cuts are endangering refugee lives, particularly affecting women and children. As donations drop, essential support services are compromised, increasing risks of exploitation and hindering access to education. Grandi emphasizes the urgent need for responsible funding allocation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 18:57 IST
UNHCR's Battle Against Brutal Funding Cuts: A Looming Crisis for Millions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations is ringing the alarm over the serious implications of significant donor funding cuts, which threaten the safety and future of millions of refugees worldwide.

U.N. refugee chief Filippo Grandi highlighted the specifically adverse effects on women and children, who are already vulnerable to exploitation such as rape, trafficking, and child marriage.

Triggered by reduced contributions, notably from the United States—previously the largest supporter—the U.N. agency's revenue crisis reaffirms the need for renewed commitment as refugee numbers surge to unprecedented heights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025