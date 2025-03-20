UNHCR's Battle Against Brutal Funding Cuts: A Looming Crisis for Millions

The United Nations is ringing the alarm over the serious implications of significant donor funding cuts, which threaten the safety and future of millions of refugees worldwide.

U.N. refugee chief Filippo Grandi highlighted the specifically adverse effects on women and children, who are already vulnerable to exploitation such as rape, trafficking, and child marriage.

Triggered by reduced contributions, notably from the United States—previously the largest supporter—the U.N. agency's revenue crisis reaffirms the need for renewed commitment as refugee numbers surge to unprecedented heights.

