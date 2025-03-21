Columbia University Faces Federal Pressure Over Campus Protest Policies

The Trump administration is demanding Columbia University adopt new restrictions on campus protests as a condition for restoring $400 million in federal funding, the Wall Street Journal reports. Key demands include banning face masks and placing certain departments under academic receivership.

The administration's letter to Columbia, initially set for a Thursday deadline, extends to Friday, accentuating this confrontation as a notable test of executive power versus academic freedom. The response of Columbia is closely watched by other institutions that the administration has targeted.

As Columbia faces scrutiny, President Trump's actions continue to draw criticism for potentially stifling academic autonomy. Columbia defends its balance of free expression while resisting the federal pressure, questioning the need for these tough measures. The outcome of this standoff remains a significant issue in academic circles.

