Snowflake Collaborates with FutureSkills Prime to Boost AI and Data Skillsets

Artificial Intelligence data cloud company Snowflake has teamed up with FutureSkills Prime, a digital skilling initiative by Nasscom and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. This collaboration aims to boost AI and data skills by enrolling over one lakh professionals and students in Snowflake's free, on-demand courses over the next two years.

Snowflake's initiative, backed by the global 'One Million Minds + One Platform' program, is strategically addressing India's high AI skills penetration. While the country ranks first and fifth globally in AI talent concentration and scientific publications, there's a significant demand-supply gap, with the need for one million professionals projected by 2026.

This effort is set to bridge the skill gaps by offering high-quality training and resources through Nasscom's network, aligning with India's National Education Policy 2020. These courses, targeting undergraduate and postgraduate students, will be integrated into university curricula and are designed to equip data and AI professionals with the essential tools for success in the evolving tech landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)