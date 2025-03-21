Left Menu

Snowflake Collaborates with FutureSkills Prime to Boost AI and Data Skillsets

Snowflake partners with FutureSkills Prime to enhance AI and data skills. This initiative, supported by Snowflake's global program, aims to enroll over one lakh learners. It targets India's high AI talent concentration and addresses a 51% gap in demand for skilled professionals by providing free courses through Nasscom's network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 15:03 IST
Snowflake Collaborates with FutureSkills Prime to Boost AI and Data Skillsets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Artificial Intelligence data cloud company Snowflake has teamed up with FutureSkills Prime, a digital skilling initiative by Nasscom and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. This collaboration aims to boost AI and data skills by enrolling over one lakh professionals and students in Snowflake's free, on-demand courses over the next two years.

Snowflake's initiative, backed by the global 'One Million Minds + One Platform' program, is strategically addressing India's high AI skills penetration. While the country ranks first and fifth globally in AI talent concentration and scientific publications, there's a significant demand-supply gap, with the need for one million professionals projected by 2026.

This effort is set to bridge the skill gaps by offering high-quality training and resources through Nasscom's network, aligning with India's National Education Policy 2020. These courses, targeting undergraduate and postgraduate students, will be integrated into university curricula and are designed to equip data and AI professionals with the essential tools for success in the evolving tech landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025