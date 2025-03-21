Left Menu

Jadavpur University Student Fights Back Against Hostel Ragging

A postgraduate film studies student from Jadavpur University lodged a complaint with the anti-ragging committee, alleging verbal abuse and threats from engineering students due to his social media posts opposing ragging. The university has initiated an inquiry to address the allegations swiftly.

A postgraduate student from Jadavpur University's film studies department has formally complained about verbal abuse and threats received from engineering students in the men's hostel. The university's anti-ragging committee is now investigating the issue, which stems from the student's social media posts condemning the practice of ragging.

The student, Aroni Ghosh, reported being cornered and abused by a group of engineering students for several hours. According to Ghosh, the students accused him of maligning their community and demanded he apologize publicly on social media. Ghosh complied under duress.

The vice-chancellor, Bhaskar Gupta, emphasized the university's zero-tolerance policy toward abuse and committed to taking action if the allegations are proven. This incident follows the tragic death of a first-year student in August 2023, linked to ragging and harassment at the same hostel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

