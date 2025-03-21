Left Menu

Delhi University Expands with New Veer Savarkar College and Campuses

Delhi University is expanding with the addition of Veer Savarkar College in Najafgarh, marking its first new college in nearly three decades. Two more campuses are being developed, and 2025 applications totaled 2.46 lakh. DU is introducing new academic programs and adding 4,784 faculty appointments.

Delhi University is marking a significant milestone in its expansion with the opening of Veer Savarkar College in Roshanpura, Najafgarh, this academic session, nearly 30 years after the last such development. The announcement was made by Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh during the university's 92nd annual court meeting.

The newly constructed college, located just five minutes from the university's West Campus, features a building area of 18,816.56 square meters and an investment of Rs 140 crore. It boasts 24 classrooms, eight tutorial rooms, and several faculty and department spaces, along with a student canteen.

This expansion aligns with DU's broader strategy to meet the mounting demand for higher education in the capital, with the provision of two additional campuses in Surajmal Vihar and Dwarka Sector 22 currently underway. The overall initiative not only mitigates the existing pressure on DU's resources but also enhances access to its educational facilities for future students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

