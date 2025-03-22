Left Menu

Child Rights Body Challenges Fee Hike at Delhi School

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has addressed fee hike complaints at a Delhi school. Parents allege increases without approval, and students being kept from classes. The commission directs a local education officer to investigate, stressing that fee disputes should not affect academic progress.

Updated: 22-03-2025 00:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In response to increasing concerns from parents, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has reached out to the Deputy Director of Education regarding a contentious fee hike at a private school in Vasant Kunj, Delhi.

The NCPCR's notice highlights complaints that the school has raised fees without the necessary clearance from the Directorate of Education (DoE). Worryingly, there are also allegations that some students are being excluded from classes and instead made to sit in the library all day.

Emphasizing that school fee regulation is a state responsibility, the commission underlined the importance of resolving such financial disputes amicably. It urged that students' learning should not suffer from fee-related matters. An investigation by the district education officer has been ordered with findings expected within 15 days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

