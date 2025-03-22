Columbia University Addresses Jewish Community Concerns Amid Federal Scrutiny

Columbia University has actively addressed concerns regarding the treatment of its Jewish community, a memo obtained by Reuters reveals. The university outlined its strategy to tackle these issues in response to legitimate grievances.

The actions are part of an agreement with the Trump administration, which has sought tighter restrictions on campus protests. This move comes amidst negotiations over a substantial $400 million in federal funding.

The university's coordinated effort highlights its commitment to maintaining a campus environment that respects diversity and adheres to federal guidelines.

