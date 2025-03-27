Left Menu

Delhi Government Partners with BIG Institute for Free NEET and CUET Coaching

The Delhi government has signed an MoU with BIG Institute to provide free crash courses for NEET and CUET preparation to 1.63 lakh students from government schools. The initiative, starting April 1, aims to enhance opportunities for students to secure admissions in medical and engineering colleges.

Updated: 27-03-2025 13:21 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 13:21 IST
The Delhi government has announced a significant educational initiative, signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with BIG Institute on Thursday.

The collaboration aims to provide free online crash courses for the NEET and CUET exams to 1.63 lakh students from government schools, starting April 1.

This initiative, supported by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Education Minister Ashish Sood, offers 180 hours of coaching aimed at increasing admissions to prestigious medical and engineering programs.

